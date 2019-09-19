immo.sh | Auto | jobs.sh | Ausbildung | Trauer | Anzeigen

Für iPhone und iPad : Top Apps: Online-Banking und mehr Übersicht in der Schule

Die Sparkassen-App «S-pushTAN» wird vor allem von iPhone-Nutzern häufig heruntergeladen. Appstore von Apple/dpa-infocom
In den iOS-App-Charts behaupten sich wieder die Klassiker «WhatsApp» und «Google Maps». Während sich die Kids über «Untis Mobile» mit ihrem Stundenplan beschäftigen, nutzen Erwachsene gern ein Tool für das Online- und Mobile-Banking.

19. September 2019, 16:01 Uhr

Der Klassiker «WhatsApp» hält weiterhin seine Spitzenposition in den App-Charts. Um immer zu wissen, wie das Wetter wird, greifen die Nutzer auch mal gerne in den Geldbeutel: Bei den kostenpflichtigen iPhone-Apps schiebt sich die Wetter-App «Weather Pro» von Platz 6 auf Platz 1.

Die Sparkassen-App «S-pushTAN», die vor allem iPhone-Nutzer häufig heruntergeladen haben, hält sich mit Einführung der neuen EU-Richtlinien in den Charts. Mit der kostenlosen Anwendung lassen sich TANs sowohl für das Online- als auch das Mobile-Banking generieren.

Mit Ende der Ferienzeit schafft es «Untis Mobile» - Die kostenlose Android Anwendung für den Stundenplan der Schule - nach den Kolossen «WhatsApp» und «Google Maps» - auf Platz 3 der meistgeladenen iPhone-Apps.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Weather Pro MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
2 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49
3 Threema Threema GmbH 3,49
4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
5 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
6 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49
7 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49
8 Forest SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29
9 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49
10 PeakFinder AR Fabio Soldati 5,49

Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
2 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos
3 Untis Mobile Untis GmbH kostenlos
4 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
5 Lime - immer mobil Neutron Holdings. Inc. kostenlos
6 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
7 Spotify - Musik und Podcasts Spotify Ltd. kostenlos
8 S-pushTAN Star Finanz GmbH kostenlos
9 S-ID-Check Netcetera AG kostenlos
10 eBay Kleinanzeigen Marktplaats BV kostenlos

MeistgekaufteiPad-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99
2 Notability Ginger Labs 12,99
3 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99
4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
5 Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner & Fax Readdle Inc. 4,49
6 WeatherPro for iPad MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
7 MyScript Calculator MyScript 3,49
8 TeacherTool 6 Udo Hilwerling 27,99
9 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
10 XCOM: Enemy Within 2K 5,49

Meistgeladene iPad-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos
2 Messaging für WhatsApp - iPad Burak Acemoglu kostenlos
3 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
4 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
5 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
6 Microsoft Excel Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
7 Microsoft PowerPoint Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
8 Rechner - Standard + Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd kostenlos
9 Spotify - Musik und Podcasts Spotify Ltd. kostenlos
10 Joyn deine Streaming App Joyn GmbH kostenlos
