Top Ten : iOS-App-Charts: Kochhelfer und Outdoor-Navi im Trend
Raus in die Natur! So lautet in Zeiten von Corona die Devise. Dass sich auch iOS-Nutzer jetzt gern draußen aufhalten, zeigen die App-Charts. Denn dort taucht nun die Outdoor-Navi «Komoot» auf. Beliebt ist zudem die Koch-App «food with love».
In Corona-Zeiten verbringen Menschen viel Zeit zu Hause. Da bietet es sich an, seine Kochkünste zu verbessern. Wer neue Rezepte ausprobieren will, greift derzeit oft auf die Koch-App «food with love» (3,99 Euro) zurück, die auf Platz 3 unter den meistgekauften iPhone-Apps landet.
Weiterhin im Trend liegt auch die App «TikTok», die es in dieser Woche auf Platz zwei der kostenlosen iPhone-Apps schafft. In dem sozialen Netzwerk erstellen und teilen Nutzer kurze Videoclips mit der Community. Vor allem machen hier kuriose oder lustige Inhalte die Runde.
Wer einen Ausflug ins Grüne plant, sollte sich die App «Komoot - Fahrrad & Wander Navi» genauer anschauen. Sie bietet nicht nur Offline-Karten für eine störungsfreie Navigation, sondern eine große Auswahl an Rad- und Wandertouren. Bei den meistgeladenen iPhone-Apps landet «Komoot» auf den achten Platz.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|3
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|4
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|5
|AutoSleep Schlaftracker
|Tantsissa
|3,49
|6
|WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp
|Alexander Nowak
|3,49
|7
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,49
|8
|Forest
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|2,29
|9
|TouchRetouch
|ADVA Soft GmbH
|2,29
|10
|Facetune
|Lightricks Ltd.
|4,49
Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|DOP: Draw One Part
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|TikTok
|TikTok Inc.
|kostenlos
|3
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|6
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|7
|Google Maps - Transit & Essen
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|8
|Komoot - Fahrrad & Wander Navi
|komoot GmbH
|kostenlos
|9
|eBay Kleinanzeigen
|Marktplaats BV
|kostenlos
|10
|Spotify: Musik & Podcasts
|Spotify Ltd.
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|2
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|3
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|9,99
|4
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|5
|Affinity Photo
|Serif Labs
|10,99
|6
|WeatherPro for iPad
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|7
|Affinity Designer
|Serif Labs
|10,99
|8
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|9
|Duet Display
|Duet, Inc.
|10,99
|10
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
Meistgeladene iPad-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|2
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|Disney+
|Disney
|kostenlos
|4
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|6
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|7
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|8
|Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad
|Burak Acemoglu
|kostenlos
|9
|Skype für iPad
|Skype Communications S.a.r.l
|kostenlos
|10
|DOP: Draw One Part
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
