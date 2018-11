Übernahme von Monsanto : Bayer: Zahl der Glyphosat-Klagen steigt

View this post on Instagram

The truth is SCARY...... . . Biome medic can help! . . Fellow Purium user testimonial: *name changed. . âœMy son Alex is 9 years old, and we've been watching him struggle with anxiety, anger and major emotional breakdowns over the past two years or so. They had gotten increasingly worse over the past few months so we started him on a supplement to help heal leaky gut and detox the body from toxins such as glyphosate, BPA, phthalates, teflon, etc. I had been taking it myself for 8 weeks and felt like a new person. My inflammation issues were far less, my food sensitivities were far less and energy level was up. I had been feeling really well and wanted to start my family on the same journey. Alex is a completely different child! Almost unrecognizable at home. He went from being confrontational and angry to telling us jokes and asking for hugs! I don't see the anxious child here anymore. My heart feels so content. He is happy and helpful and I'm in tears as I write this. I can't express how life changing this has been for us so far. I think I'm buying everyone I love Biome Medic for Christmas! â . . I am happy to share more product info with all of you. If you would like a $50 dollar off coupon please reach out to me or visit link in my bio. . #biomemedic #purium #guthealth #glyphosate #eatclean #greenveggies #organic #stayhealthy #fitmom #boymom #nursepractitioner #bodysolfit