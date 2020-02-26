immo.sh | Auto | jobs.sh | Ausbildung | Trauer | Anzeigen

Billboard-Charts : USA Top 10 (Singles)

Avatar_shz von
26. Februar 2020, 15:43 Uhr

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

Platz Vorwoche Titel Interpret/in
1. ( 1.) The Box Roddy Ricch
2. ( 2.) Life Is Good Future Featuring Drake
3. ( 3.) Circles Post Malone
4. ( 5.) Dance Monkey Tones And I
5. ( 6.) Don't Start Now Dua Lipa
6. ( 7.) Roxanne Arizona Zervas
7. ( 4.) Memories Maroon 5
8. ( 8.) Someone You Loved Lewis Capaldi
9. ( - ) Intentions Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo
10. ( - ) Blinding Lights The Weeknd
