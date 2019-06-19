Billboard-Charts : USA Top 10 (Singles)
Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York
|Platz
|Vorwoche
|Titel
|Interpret
|1.
|( 1.)
|Old Town Road
|Lil Nas X Feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
|2.
|( 2.)
|Bad Guy
|Billie Eilish
|3.
|( 3.)
|Talk
|Khalid
|4.
|( 5.)
|Sucker
|Jonas Brothers
|5.
|( 4.)
|I Don't Care
|Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
|6.
|( 6.)
|Wow.
|Post Malone
|7.
|( 7.)
|Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse)
|Post Malone & Swae Lee
|8.
|( 8.)
|Suge
|DaBaby
|9.
|( - )
|No Guidance
|Chris Brown Feat. Drake
|10.
|( 9.)
|Dancing With A Stranger
|Sam Smith & Normani
