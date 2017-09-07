zur Navigation springen

Facebook  | Twitter  | Newsletter

immo.sh | Auto | jobs.sh | Trauer | Anzeigen

Login | ePaper

Kultur

07. September 2017 | 09:34 Uhr

Billboard-Charts : USA Top 10 (Singles)

vom

shz.de von
erstellt am 07.Sep.2017 | 09:20 Uhr

Ermittelt vom Magazine Billboard , New York

Platz Vorwoche Titel Interpret
1. ( - ) Look What You Made Me Do Taylor Swift
2. ( 1.) Despacito Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Feat. Justin Bieber
3. ( 3.) Bodak Yellow (Money Moves) Cardi B
4. ( 2.) Wild Thoughts DJ Khaled Feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller
5. ( 5.) Attention Charlie Puth
6. ( 4.) Believer Imagine Dragons
7. ( 6.) Unforgetable French Montana Feat. Swae Lee
8. ( 7.) There’s Nothing Holding Me Back Shawn Mendes
9. ( - ) 1-800-273-8255 Logic Feat. Alessia Cara & Khalid
10. ( - ) Strip That Down Liam Payne Feat. Quavo
zur Startseite

Gefällt Ihnen dieser Beitrag? Dann teilen Sie ihn bitte in den sozialen Medien - und folgen uns auch auf Twitter und Facebook:

Diskutieren Sie mit.

Die Kommentare wurden für diesen Artikel deaktiviert


zur Startseite