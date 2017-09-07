Billboard-Charts : USA Top 10 (Singles)
Ermittelt vom Magazine Billboard , New York
|Platz
|Vorwoche
|Titel
|Interpret
|1.
|( - )
|Look What You Made Me Do
|Taylor Swift
|2.
|( 1.)
|Despacito
|Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Feat. Justin Bieber
|3.
|( 3.)
|Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)
|Cardi B
|4.
|( 2.)
|Wild Thoughts
|DJ Khaled Feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller
|5.
|( 5.)
|Attention
|Charlie Puth
|6.
|( 4.)
|Believer
|Imagine Dragons
|7.
|( 6.)
|Unforgetable
|French Montana Feat. Swae Lee
|8.
|( 7.)
|There’s Nothing Holding Me Back
|Shawn Mendes
|9.
|( - )
|1-800-273-8255
|Logic Feat. Alessia Cara & Khalid
|10.
|( - )
|Strip That Down
|Liam Payne Feat. Quavo
