Billboard-Charts : USA Top 10 (Alben)
Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York
|Platz
|Vorwoche
|Titel
|Interpret/in
|1.
|( - )
|My Turn
|Lil Baby
|2.
|( - )
|YHLQMDLG
|Bad Bunny
|3.
|( 1.)
|Map of the Soul: 7
|BTS
|4.
|( - )
|American Standard
|James Taylor
|5.
|( 5.)
|Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial
|Roddy Ricch
|6.
|( 4.)
|Changes
|Justin Bieber
|7.
|( - )
|PTSD
|G Herbo
|8.
|( - )
|F8
|Five Finger Death Punch
|9.
|( 7.)
|Hollywood's Bleeding
|Post Malone
|10.
|( 2.)
|Still Flexin, Still Steppin
|YoungBoy Never Broke Again
