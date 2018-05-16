Billboard-Charts : USA Top 10 (Alben)
Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York
|Platz
|Vorwoche
|Titel
|Interpret
|1.
|( 1.)
|beerbongs & bentleys
|Post Malone
|2.
|( 3.)
|KOD
|J. Cole
|3.
|( - )
|Good Thing
|Leon Bridges
|4.
|( 4.)
|Invasion Of Privacy
|Cardi B
|5.
|( - )
|Attention Attention
|Shinedown
|6.
|( - )
|SR3MM
|Rae Sremmurd, Swae Lee & Slim Jxmmi
|7.
|( 5.)
|The Greatest Showman
|Soundtrack
|8.
|( - )
|Free Yourself Up
|Lake Street Dive
|9.
|( - )
|Black Panther: The Album
|Soundtrack
|10.
|(12.)
|Culture II
|Migos
