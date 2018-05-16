immo.sh | Auto | jobs.sh | Trauer | Anzeigen

Billboard-Charts : USA Top 10 (Alben)

16. Mai 2018, 16:30 Uhr aktualisiert vor 52 Minuten

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

Platz Vorwoche Titel Interpret
1. ( 1.) beerbongs & bentleys Post Malone
2. ( 3.) KOD J. Cole
3. ( - ) Good Thing Leon Bridges
4. ( 4.) Invasion Of Privacy Cardi B
5. ( - ) Attention Attention Shinedown
6. ( - ) SR3MM Rae Sremmurd, Swae Lee & Slim Jxmmi
7. ( 5.) The Greatest Showman Soundtrack
8. ( - ) Free Yourself Up Lake Street Dive
9. ( - ) Black Panther: The Album Soundtrack
10. (12.) Culture II Migos
