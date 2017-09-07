zur Navigation springen

Kultur

07. September 2017 | 09:37 Uhr

Billboard-Charts : USA Top 10 (Alben)

erstellt am 07.Sep.2017 | 09:22 Uhr

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

Platz Vorwoche Titel Interpret
1. ( - ) Luv Is Rage 2 Lil Uzi Vert
2. ( - ) 17 XXXTENTACION
3. ( - ) Villains Queens of the Stone Age
4. ( - ) Fifth Harmony Fifth Harmony
5. ( 3.) DAMN Kendrick Lamar
6. ( - ) Cozy Tapes, Vol.2. Too Cozy ASAP Mob
7. ( - ) Happy Endings Old Dominion
8. ( 6.) American Teen Khalid
9. ( 2.) Project Baby Two Kodak Black
10. ( - ) A Deeper Understanding The War on Drugs
