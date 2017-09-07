Billboard-Charts : USA Top 10 (Alben)
Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York
|Platz
|Vorwoche
|Titel
|Interpret
|1.
|( - )
|Luv Is Rage 2
|Lil Uzi Vert
|2.
|( - )
|17
|XXXTENTACION
|3.
|( - )
|Villains
|Queens of the Stone Age
|4.
|( - )
|Fifth Harmony
|Fifth Harmony
|5.
|( 3.)
|DAMN
|Kendrick Lamar
|6.
|( - )
|Cozy Tapes, Vol.2. Too Cozy
|ASAP Mob
|7.
|( - )
|Happy Endings
|Old Dominion
|8.
|( 6.)
|American Teen
|Khalid
|9.
|( 2.)
|Project Baby Two
|Kodak Black
|10.
|( - )
|A Deeper Understanding
|The War on Drugs
