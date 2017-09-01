zur Navigation springen

Boulevard

01. September 2017 | 13:47 Uhr

Top Ten : DVD-Charts

vom

Quelle: Amazon

Platz Vorwoche Titel Studio
1 2 Die Schöne und das Biest (Live-Action) Walt Disney
2 1 Fast & Furious 8 Universal Pictures Germany GmbH
3 3 Die Hütte - Ein Wochenende mit Gott Concorde Video
4 4 Game of Thrones - Staffel 3 Warner Home Video
5 5 Game of Thrones - Staffel 2 Warner Home Video
6 6 Game of Thrones - Staffel 1 Warner Home Video
7 7 The Boss Baby 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment
8 8 Vaiana Walt Disney
9 9 Suits - Season 6 Universal Pictures Germany GmbH
10 10 Game of Thrones - Staffel 6 Warner Home Video

Stand: 01. Septem,ber 2017

von
erstellt am 01.Sep.2017 | 13:36 Uhr

