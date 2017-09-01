Top Ten : DVD-Charts
Quelle: Amazon
|Platz
|Vorwoche
|Titel
|Studio
|1
|2
|Die Schöne und das Biest (Live-Action)
|Walt Disney
|2
|1
|Fast & Furious 8
|Universal Pictures Germany GmbH
|3
|3
|Die Hütte - Ein Wochenende mit Gott
|Concorde Video
|4
|4
|Game of Thrones - Staffel 3
|Warner Home Video
|5
|5
|Game of Thrones - Staffel 2
|Warner Home Video
|6
|6
|Game of Thrones - Staffel 1
|Warner Home Video
|7
|7
|The Boss Baby
|20th Century Fox Home Entertainment
|8
|8
|Vaiana
|Walt Disney
|9
|9
|Suits - Season 6
|Universal Pictures Germany GmbH
|10
|10
|Game of Thrones - Staffel 6
|Warner Home Video
Stand: 01. Septem,ber 2017
