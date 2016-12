19 Termine für Dinner for One : Das sind die TV-Highlights an Silvester

James: Good evening, Miss Sophie, good evening.

Miss Sophie: Good evening, James.

James: You are looking very well this evening, Miss Sophie.

Miss Sophie: Well, I am feeling very much better, thank you, James.

James: Good, good.

Miss Sophie: Well, I must say that everything looks nice.

James: Thank you very much, Miss Sophie, thank you.

Miss Sophie: Is everybody here?

James: Indeed, they are, yeah. Yes...They are all here for your anniversary, Miss Sophie.

Miss Sophie: All five places are laid out?

James: All laid out as usual.

Miss Sophie: Sir Toby?

James: Sir Toby, yes, he’s sitting here this year, Miss Sophie.

Miss Sophie: Admiral von Schneider?

James: Admiral von Schneider is sitting here, Miss Sophie.

Miss Sophie: Mr. Pommeroy?

James: Mr. Pommeroy I put round here for you.

Miss Sophie: And my very dear friend, Mr. Winterbottom?

James: On your right, as you requested, Miss Sophie!

Miss Sophie: Thank you, James. You may now serve the soup.

James: The soup, thank you very much, Miss Sophie, thank you. They are all waiting for you. Little drop of mulligatawny soup, Miss Sophie?

Miss Sophie: I am particularly fond of mulligatawny soup, James.

James: Yes, I know you are.

Miss Sophie: I think we’ll have sherry with the soup.

James: Sherry with the soup, yes... Oh, by the way, the same procedure as last year, Miss Sophie?

Miss Sophie: Same procedure as every year, James.

James: Same procedure as every year, James...

Miss Sophie: Is that a dry sherry, James?

James: Yes, a very dry sherry, Miss Sophie... very dry. Straight out of the cellar, this morning, Miss Sophie.

Miss Sophie: Sir Toby!

James: Cheerio, Miss Sophie!

Miss Sophie: Admiral von Schneider!

James: Ad... Must I say it this year, Miss Sophie?

Miss Sophie: Just to please me, James.

James: Just to please you. Very good, yes, yes... Skol!

Miss Sophie: Mr. Pommeroy!

James: Happy New Year, Sophie!

Miss Sophie: And dear Mr. Winterbottom!

James: Well, here we are again, old lovely...

Miss Sophie: You may now serve the fish.

James: Fish. Very good, Miss Sophie. Did you enjoy the soup?

Miss Sophie: Delicious, James.

James: Thank you, Miss Sophie, glad you enjoyed it. Little bit of North Sea haddock, Miss Sophie.

Miss Sophie: I think we’ll have white wine with the fish.

James: White wine with the fish? The same procedure as last year, Miss Sophie?

Miss Sophie: The same procedure as every year, James!

James: Yeah...

Miss Sophie: Sir Toby!

James: Cheerio, Miss Sophie, me gal...

Miss Sophie: Admiral von Schneider!

James: Oh, must I, Miss Sophie?

Miss Sophie: James, please, please...

James: Skol!

Miss Sophie: Mr. Pommeroy!

James: Happy New Year, Sophie gal!

Miss Sophie: Mr. Winterbottom!

James: You look younger than ever, love! Younger than ever! Ha, ha, ha...

Miss Sophie: Please serve the chicken!

James: Ya ...

Miss Sophie: That looks a very fine bird!

James: That’s a lovely chu ... chuk ... chicken, that I’ll tell you, a lovely ...

Miss Sophie: I think we’ll have champagne with the bird!

James: Champagne, ya... Sssssame, same procedure as last year, Miss Sophie?

Miss Sophie: The same procedure as every year, James!

James: Sophie, me gal ...

Miss Sophie: Admiral von Schneider!

James: Must I, Miss Sophie?

Miss Sophie: James!

James: Schkolll!

Miss Sophie: Mr. Pommeroy!

James: Happy New Year, Sophie, gal...

Miss Sophie: Mr. Winterbottom!

James: It’s one of the nicest little woman... hic... one of the nicest little woman, that’s ever breathed, that’s ever breathed... I now declare this bazaar opened! Would you like some fruit?

Miss Sophie: I think we’ll have port with the fruit!

James: Oh, ... no! S...ame procedure as last...

Miss Sophie: Yes, the same procedure as last year, James!

James: ..................!!!

Miss Sophie: Sir Toby!

James: Sugar in the morning, sugar...

Miss Sophie: Admiral von Schneider!

James: Schkolll!

Miss Sophie: Mr. Pommoroy!

James: I’m sorry, Madam, sorry.

Miss Sophie: Mr. Winterbottom!

James: Huuuhhh, I’ll kill that cat!

Miss Sophie: Well, James, it’s been a wonderful party!

James: Well, it’s been most enjoyable.

Miss Sophie: I think I’ll retire.

James: You’re going to bed?

Miss Sophie: Yes.

James: Sit down, I’ll give you a hand up, Madam.

Miss Sophie: As I was saying, I’ll retire...

James: Ya... ya. By the way, the same procedure as last year, Miss Sophie?

Miss Sophie: The same procedure as every year James!

James: Well, I’ll do my very best!