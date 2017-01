Viralhit „Troubled Times“ : Green Day veröffentlichen Anti-Trump-Video auf Youtube

What good is love and peace on earth?

When it's exclusive?

Where's the truth in the written word?

If no one reads it

A new day dawning

Comes without warning

So don't blink twice



We live in troubled times

We live in troubled times



What part of history we learned

When it's repeated

Some things will never overcome

If we don't seek it

The world stops turning

Paradise burning

So don't think twice



We live in troubled times

We live in troubled times

We live in troubled times



We run for cover

Like a skyscraper's falling down

Then I wander like a troubled mind



What good is love and peace on earth?

When it's exclusive

Where's the truth in the written word?

If no one reads it

A new day dawning

Comes without warning

So don't look twice



We live in troubled times

We live in troubled times

We live in troubled times

We live in troubled times

We live in troubled times

We live in troubled times