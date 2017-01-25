zur Navigation springen

Kultur

25. Januar 2017 | 14:33 Uhr

Billboard-Charts : USA Top 10 (Singles)

vom

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

Platz Vorwoche Titel Interpret
1. ( 2.) Bad And Boujee Migos Feat. Lil Uzi Vert
2. ( 1.) Shape of You Ed Sheeran
3. ( 3.) Black Beatles Rae Sremmurd Feat. Gucci Mane
4. ( 5.) Closer The Chainsmokers Feat. Halsey
5. ( 4.) Starboy The Weeknd Feat. Daft Punk
6. (10.) Bad Things Machine Gun Kelly x Camila Cabello
7. ( - ) Paris The Chainsmokers
8. ( - ) I Don't Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker) Zayn and Taylor Swift
9. ( 8.) Don't Wanna Know Maroon 5 Feat. Kendrick Lamar
10. ( 7.) 24K Magic Bruno Mars
von
erstellt am 25.Jan.2017 | 14:15 Uhr

