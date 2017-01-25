Billboard-Charts : USA Top 10 (Singles)
Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York
|Platz
|Vorwoche
|Titel
|Interpret
|1.
|( 2.)
|Bad And Boujee
|Migos Feat. Lil Uzi Vert
|2.
|( 1.)
|Shape of You
|Ed Sheeran
|3.
|( 3.)
|Black Beatles
|Rae Sremmurd Feat. Gucci Mane
|4.
|( 5.)
|Closer
|The Chainsmokers Feat. Halsey
|5.
|( 4.)
|Starboy
|The Weeknd Feat. Daft Punk
|6.
|(10.)
|Bad Things
|Machine Gun Kelly x Camila Cabello
|7.
|( - )
|Paris
|The Chainsmokers
|8.
|( - )
|I Don't Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)
|Zayn and Taylor Swift
|9.
|( 8.)
|Don't Wanna Know
|Maroon 5 Feat. Kendrick Lamar
|10.
|( 7.)
|24K Magic
|Bruno Mars
