zur Navigation springen

Facebook  | Twitter  | Newsletter

immo.sh | Auto | jobs.sh | Trauer | Anzeigen

Login | ePaper

Kultur

21. April 2017 | 14:52 Uhr

Top Ten : Musik-Charts

vom

Quelle: Amazon

Platz Vorwoche Titel Interpret/en Label
1 1 ÷ Divide Ed Sheeran Warner
2 - Irgendwas Gegen Die Stille Wincent Weiss Vertigo Berlin
3 5 We Got Love Kelly Family Airforce1
4 3 inFinite (Limited Edition) Deep Purple Earmusic
5 4 Human Rag'n'Bone Man Smi Col
6 - So Schön Anders Adel Tawil Island
7 - Spirit (Deluxe Edition mit Bonus-CD) Depeche Mode Columbia
8 8 Bonnie & Clyde Fantasy Ariola
9 - X (Deluxe Edition) inkl. "I See Fire" Sheeran,Ed Warner
10 - Guardians Of The Galaxy: Awesome Mix, Vol. 1 Various Artists Hollywood Records

Stand: 21.04. 2017

zur Startseite

von
erstellt am 21.Apr.2017 | 14:41 Uhr

Gefällt Ihnen dieser Beitrag? Dann teilen Sie ihn bitte in den sozialen Medien - und folgen uns auch auf Twitter und Facebook:

Diskutieren Sie mit.

Die Kommentare wurden für diesen Artikel deaktiviert


zur Startseite