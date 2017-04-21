Top Ten : Musik-Charts
Quelle: Amazon
|Platz
|Vorwoche
|Titel
|Interpret/en
|Label
|1
|1
|÷ Divide
|Ed Sheeran
|Warner
|2
|-
|Irgendwas Gegen Die Stille
|Wincent Weiss
|Vertigo Berlin
|3
|5
|We Got Love
|Kelly Family
|Airforce1
|4
|3
|inFinite (Limited Edition)
|Deep Purple
|Earmusic
|5
|4
|Human
|Rag'n'Bone Man
|Smi Col
|6
|-
|So Schön Anders
|Adel Tawil
|Island
|7
|-
|Spirit (Deluxe Edition mit Bonus-CD)
|Depeche Mode
|Columbia
|8
|8
|Bonnie & Clyde
|Fantasy
|Ariola
|9
|-
|X (Deluxe Edition) inkl. "I See Fire"
|Sheeran,Ed
|Warner
|10
|-
|Guardians Of The Galaxy: Awesome Mix, Vol. 1
|Various Artists
|Hollywood Records
Stand: 21.04. 2017
