Kultur

27. Januar 2017 | 19:36 Uhr

Top Ten : iTunes-Single-Charts

Woche vom 20.01. bis 26.01.

Platz Titel Interpret Label
1 Shape of You Ed Sheeran Atlantic Records UK
2 Way Down We Go Kaleo Elektra (NEK)
3 The Mack Nevada Feat. Mark Morrison & Fetty Wap Capitol
4 No Lie Sean Paul Feat. Dua Lipa Island Records
5 Castle on the Hill Ed Sheeran Atlantic Records UK
6 Never Give Up Sia Sony Classical
7 Love on the Brain Rihanna Roc Nation/Rihanna
8 Rockabye Clean Bandit Feat. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie Atlantic Records UK
9 Alone Alan Walker MER Musikk
10 Chöre Mark Forster Four Music Productions

Quelle: iTunes

erstellt am 27.Jan.2017 | 19:21 Uhr

