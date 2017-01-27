Top Ten : iTunes-Single-Charts
Woche vom 20.01. bis 26.01.
|Platz
|Titel
|Interpret
|Label
|1
|Shape of You
|Ed Sheeran
|Atlantic Records UK
|2
|Way Down We Go
|Kaleo
|Elektra (NEK)
|3
|The Mack
|Nevada Feat. Mark Morrison & Fetty Wap
|Capitol
|4
|No Lie
|Sean Paul Feat. Dua Lipa
|Island Records
|5
|Castle on the Hill
|Ed Sheeran
|Atlantic Records UK
|6
|Never Give Up
|Sia
|Sony Classical
|7
|Love on the Brain
|Rihanna
|Roc Nation/Rihanna
|8
|Rockabye
|Clean Bandit Feat. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie
|Atlantic Records UK
|9
|Alone
|Alan Walker
|MER Musikk
|10
|Chöre
|Mark Forster
|Four Music Productions
Quelle: iTunes
