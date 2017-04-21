Top Ten : DVD-Charts
|Platz
|Vorwoche
|Titel
|Studio
|1
|1
|Phantastische Tierwesen und wo sie zu finden sind
|Warner Home
|2
|2
|Willkommen bei den Hartmanns
|Warner Home
|3
|3
|Sing
|Universal Pictures
|4
|-
|Fack Ju Göhte 2
|Constantin
|5
|7
|Underworld - Blood Wars
|Sony Pictures
|6
|-
|Die Schöne und das Biest (Diamond Edition)
|Walt Disney
|7
|9
|Doctor Strange
|Walt Disney
|8
|-
|Harry Potter - The Complete Collection [8 DVDs]
|Warner Home
|9
|4
|Trolls
|20th Century Fox
|10
|6
|Findet Dorie
|Walt Disney
Stand: 21.04.2017
