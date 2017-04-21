zur Navigation springen

21. April 2017 | 14:53 Uhr

Top Ten : DVD-Charts

Quelle: Amazon

Platz Vorwoche Titel Studio
1 1 Phantastische Tierwesen und wo sie zu finden sind Warner Home
2 2 Willkommen bei den Hartmanns Warner Home
3 3 Sing Universal Pictures
4 - Fack Ju Göhte 2 Constantin
5 7 Underworld - Blood Wars Sony Pictures
6 - Die Schöne und das Biest (Diamond Edition) Walt Disney
7 9 Doctor Strange Walt Disney
8 - Harry Potter - The Complete Collection [8 DVDs] Warner Home
9 4 Trolls 20th Century Fox
10 6 Findet Dorie Walt Disney

Stand: 21.04.2017

erstellt am 21.Apr.2017 | 14:45 Uhr

